Gusbourne (OTCMKTS:SLLFF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Gusbourne (OTCMKTS:SLLFF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SLLFF stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Gusbourne has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $1.13.

About Gusbourne

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. It has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. The company was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. Gusbourne PLC was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

