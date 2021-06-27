Gusbourne (OTCMKTS:SLLFF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Gusbourne (OTCMKTS:SLLFF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
SLLFF stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Gusbourne has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $1.13.
About Gusbourne
See Also: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Gusbourne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gusbourne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.