Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,596,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,642 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $67,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,028,000 after acquiring an additional 561,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $42,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after buying an additional 271,454 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,075,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,542,000 after buying an additional 47,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HWC shares. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

