Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €190.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HNR1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €169.57 ($199.50).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

FRA:HNR1 opened at €143.35 ($168.65) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €147.13.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.