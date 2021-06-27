Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$43.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $42.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS:HDIUF opened at $29.99 on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3207 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

