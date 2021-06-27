Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$43.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $42.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.
OTCMKTS:HDIUF opened at $29.99 on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95.
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
