Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will report $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.50 billion. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $669.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $4.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOG shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

Shares of NYSE HOG traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.