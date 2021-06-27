Haywood Securities Increases Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Price Target to C$16.00

Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Haywood Securities from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of RECO opened at 10.99 on Friday. Reconnaissance Energy Africa has a 12 month low of 0.56 and a 12 month high of 13.84.
About Reconnaissance Energy Africa
