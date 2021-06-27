HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $284.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.00. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $193.93 and a 12-month high of $284.86.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

