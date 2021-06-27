HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 57 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,171,000 after acquiring an additional 220,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,200,000 after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,302,000 after acquiring an additional 156,946 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,596,000 after buying an additional 308,787 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,670,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,975,000 after buying an additional 321,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE:APD opened at $288.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.