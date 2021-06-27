HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 337 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $247.10 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $187.19 and a 52-week high of $247.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.24.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.