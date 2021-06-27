HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alpine Immune Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $232.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,655.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,965 shares of company stock valued at $983,504. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 109.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 50,246 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.