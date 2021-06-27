HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,930 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $173,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,339,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,149,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $207.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.44 and a 1 year high of $217.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,226.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

