Head to Head Comparison: Wayfair (NYSE:W) and Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Wayfair (NYSE:W) and Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Wayfair alerts:

83.1% of Wayfair shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Betterware de Mexico shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Wayfair shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Wayfair and Betterware de Mexico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair 3.20% -45.45% 12.20% Betterware de Mexico N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wayfair and Betterware de Mexico’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair $14.15 billion 2.37 $185.00 million $2.14 150.23 Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 4.49 $15.87 million $0.47 88.89

Wayfair has higher revenue and earnings than Betterware de Mexico. Betterware de Mexico is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wayfair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Wayfair and Betterware de Mexico, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair 3 9 16 0 2.46 Betterware de Mexico 0 0 2 0 3.00

Wayfair currently has a consensus target price of $321.11, suggesting a potential downside of 0.12%. Betterware de Mexico has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.85%. Given Betterware de Mexico’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Betterware de Mexico is more favorable than Wayfair.

Summary

Wayfair beats Betterware de Mexico on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.