Head to Head Contrast: Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) versus Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epizyme has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

95.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Epizyme shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Epizyme shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enanta Pharmaceuticals and Epizyme’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals $122.47 million 7.98 -$36.17 million ($0.89) -54.39 Epizyme $15.76 million 62.83 -$231.69 million ($2.29) -4.24

Enanta Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Epizyme. Enanta Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Epizyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and Epizyme, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals 1 3 3 0 2.29 Epizyme 0 2 4 0 2.67

Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $65.29, indicating a potential upside of 34.86%. Epizyme has a consensus price target of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 68.21%. Given Epizyme’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Epizyme is more favorable than Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Enanta Pharmaceuticals and Epizyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals -78.57% -12.21% -11.44% Epizyme -1,139.03% -143.20% -59.44%

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company offers glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus, or HCV under the MAVYRET and MAVIRET names. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients. It also develops Tazemetostat in combination with rituximab in patients with follicular lymphoma; R-CHOP in front-line patients with high risk diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); and PARP inhibitor in patients with platinum-resistant solid tumors, such as small-cell lung cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, and ovarian cancer. In addition, it develops Tazemetostat in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer; and adults and pediatrics with INI1-negative tumors. Further, the company develops pinometostat for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; PRMT5 inhibitor for patients with solid tumors; and PRMT1 inhibitor. Epizyme, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Genentech Inc.; Glaxo Group Limited; Roche Molecular Systems, Inc.; Lymphoma Academic Research Organization; and Eisai Co. Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

