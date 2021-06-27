Head-To-Head Contrast: U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) & Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get U.S. Stem Cell alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for U.S. Stem Cell and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 116.35%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than U.S. Stem Cell.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. Stem Cell and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Stem Cell $6.70 million 0.94 -$2.16 million N/A N/A Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$34.58 million ($0.86) -2.42

U.S. Stem Cell has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Stem Cell has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of U.S. Stem Cell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Stem Cell and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Stem Cell N/A N/A N/A Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -242.61% -97.99%

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals beats U.S. Stem Cell on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Stem Cell Company Profile

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage, and vascular and autoimmune diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates include MyoCell, a clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient's heart with autologous muscle cells or cells from a patient's body for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients; and AdipoCell, a patient-derived cell therapy for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart ischemia, and lower limb ischemia. The company's product development pipeline includes MyoCell SDF-1, an autologous muscle-derived cellular therapy for improving cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients. It is also developing MyoCath, a deflecting tip needle injection catheter that is used to inject cells into cardiac tissue in therapeutic procedures to treat chronic heart ischemia and congestive heart failure. In addition, the company provides physician and patient based regenerative medicine/cell therapy training, cell collection, and cell storage services; and cell collection and treatment kits for humans and animals, as well operates a cell therapy clinic. The company was formerly known as Bioheart, Inc. and changed its name to U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. in October 2015. U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.