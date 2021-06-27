Head-To-Head Review: Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) & Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Greystone Logistics alerts:

Greystone Logistics has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Greystone Logistics and Desktop Metal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Desktop Metal 1 2 2 0 2.20

Desktop Metal has a consensus price target of $21.20, suggesting a potential upside of 76.67%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Greystone Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Logistics and Desktop Metal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Logistics 6.60% 46.90% 10.43% Desktop Metal N/A -2.04% -1.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greystone Logistics and Desktop Metal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Logistics $76.21 million 0.48 $4.70 million N/A N/A Desktop Metal $16.47 million 184.11 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -21.05

Greystone Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Desktop Metal.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.0% of Desktop Metal shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Desktop Metal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greystone Logistics beats Desktop Metal on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors. The company was formerly known as PalWeb Corporation and changed its name to Greystone Logistics, Inc. in March 2005. Greystone Logistics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.