Head-To-Head Survey: Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) vs. Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN)

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Logansport Financial alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Logansport Financial and Madison County Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Logansport Financial and Madison County Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logansport Financial 41.04% N/A N/A Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Logansport Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Logansport Financial and Madison County Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logansport Financial $11.68 million 2.56 $3.91 million N/A N/A Madison County Financial $19.41 million 5.04 $5.58 million N/A N/A

Madison County Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial.

Dividends

Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Summary

Logansport Financial beats Madison County Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services. The company also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, money market accounts and certificates, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, and remote deposit banking services. In addition, it offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It provides deposits, such as checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans. The company also offers agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; and commercial real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing services. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking, as well as merchant services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.