Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives $49.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCAT shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

HCAT stock opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.64. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.99.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $35,078.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $147,681.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,427.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,010 shares of company stock worth $12,314,752 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 130,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,954 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 40,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

