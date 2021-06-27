Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 227,200 Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 227,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.72% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,613.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89,527 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $228.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.28.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STSA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

