Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 108,100 Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 108,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Navient as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NAVI. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Navient by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

Shares of NAVI opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a current ratio of 14.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.83. Navient Co. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $20.15.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

