Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 165,000 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DCRNU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000.

Shares of DCRNU opened at $10.29 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

