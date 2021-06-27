Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 216,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 81,265 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 137,171 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 242,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 163,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

In related news, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $314,741.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,158.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Truist raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

