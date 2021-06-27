Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.50 Million in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

FSRXU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

