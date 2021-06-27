Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 33,300 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 44,704 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Shares of SNV opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.40. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

