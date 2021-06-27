Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 147,500 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in NMI during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.81.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $23.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.12. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $551,136.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $882,888.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,092. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

