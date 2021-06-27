Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,245,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 523,485 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $89,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 942,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,383,000 after acquiring an additional 115,249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,957,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,555,000 after buying an additional 334,902 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 54.1% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,138,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,904,000 after buying an additional 30,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,472,000 after buying an additional 1,966,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTA opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

