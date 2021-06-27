Hedget (HGET) Price Down 16.1% This Week

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.96 or 0.00011920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedget has a total market cap of $6.94 million and approximately $165,125.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00050939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00019347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.12 or 0.00580680 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00036661 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

