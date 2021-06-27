HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Capitalization Tops $323.33 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $323.33 million and approximately $18,515.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003806 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000573 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00035235 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001016 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00053064 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00035248 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

