Hegic (HEGIC) Market Capitalization Achieves $36.77 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 27th. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. Hegic has a total market cap of $36.77 million and $1.14 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00051462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00019528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.28 or 0.00588486 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00037377 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 537,678,885 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

