Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $161.43

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.43 ($2.11) and traded as low as GBX 161 ($2.10). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 161 ($2.10), with a volume of 681 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 161.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.10 million and a PE ratio of 108.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Helios Underwriting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

In other news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03), for a total value of £19,840 ($25,921.09).

Helios Underwriting Company Profile (LON:HUW)

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

