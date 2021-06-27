Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Upgraded at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $97.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.81. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $93.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.38.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4,211.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

