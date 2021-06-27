Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Given Buy Rating at SVB Leerink

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HOOK. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

Shares of HOOK stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $242.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.18. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 237.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 36,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $503,452.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 402,278 shares of company stock worth $4,818,897 over the last three months. 5.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

