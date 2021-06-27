Hotel Property Investments to Issue Final Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:HPI)

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.29.

In other Hotel Property Investments news, insider Lachlan Edwards bought 8,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.98 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,002.20 ($17,858.71).

HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold hotels and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Queensland Venue Company (ÂQVCÂ), a joint venture between Coles group and Australian Venue Company, and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group.

