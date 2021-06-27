Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 273.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Huazhu Group by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Huazhu Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $52.79 on Friday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.75.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.65.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

