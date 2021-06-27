IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,414 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 269,888 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $15,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 287.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in IDACORP by 959.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in IDACORP by 257.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of IDA stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.36. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.50.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Read More: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.