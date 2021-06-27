iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 193.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,582 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 531,748 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 513,824 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 474,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHRT opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.30. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $28.24.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

