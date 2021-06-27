IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target Raised to $123.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INFO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Shares of INFO opened at $113.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $72.12 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.72.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth about $1,785,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

