Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will report sales of $344.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $347.10 million. Infinera posted sales of $331.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Infinera’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

INFN stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Infinera has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

In related news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,267 shares of company stock worth $1,897,729. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 35,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

