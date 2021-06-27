Insider Buying: JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Major Shareholder Purchases $12,044.58 in Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 2,038 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $12,044.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 500 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $2,995.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $1,455.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,800 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $21,508.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 400 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $2,308.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 1,750 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $9,135.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 27,285 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $147,066.15.

On Thursday, May 6th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 666 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $3,270.06.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 4,000 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $21,200.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 1,400 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $8,708.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 600 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $3,978.00.

NYSE:JMP opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. JMP Group LLC has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. JMP Group had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JMP Group LLC will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JMP Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in JMP Group by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 118,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JMP Group by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JMP Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

