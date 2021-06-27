Insider Buying: Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Purchases £23,700 in Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) insider Victoria Jarman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £23,700 ($30,964.20).

Shares of MRO stock opened at GBX 156 ($2.04) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 500.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. Melrose Industries PLC has a one year low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68). The firm has a market cap of £7.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRO. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Melrose Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 215.11 ($2.81).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

