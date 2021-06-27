Insider Selling: Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) Insider Sells 448,000 Shares of Stock

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) insider John Tognetti sold 448,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,568,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,576,461.12.

On Tuesday, March 30th, John Tognetti purchased 41,500 shares of Constantine Metal Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,424.80.

CEM stock opened at C$0.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$11.69 million and a P/E ratio of -11.43. Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.35.

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that include 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

