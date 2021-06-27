Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells 449 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $51,715.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,526.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $306,181.40.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $115.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.86. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 44.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,404,000 after acquiring an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at about $651,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 103,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 1,279.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,766 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.36.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

