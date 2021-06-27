Insider Selling: Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.99, for a total transaction of C$53,974.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,554,384 shares in the company, valued at C$45,957,199.74.
Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total transaction of C$53,807.10.
- On Monday, June 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.89, for a total transaction of C$53,658.60.
- On Friday, June 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.79, for a total transaction of C$53,379.60.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.69, for a total transaction of C$53,058.60.
- On Monday, June 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total transaction of C$52,824.90.
- On Friday, May 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total transaction of C$49,940.40.
- On Friday, April 30th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total transaction of C$49,722.90.
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.34, for a total transaction of C$55,013.10.
Shares of Real Matters stock traded down C$0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching C$17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,248. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27. Real Matters Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.87 and a 52 week high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.08.
Real Matters Company Profile
Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
