Insider Selling: TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) COO Sells $97,845.33 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) COO Philip Titterton sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $97,845.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Philip Titterton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $104,487.96.

TTMI opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

