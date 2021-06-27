Insula One Day Volume Tops $666.00 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Insula coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001427 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insula has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. Insula has a total market cap of $457,167.08 and $666.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insula alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.54 or 0.00256480 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001660 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.74 or 0.00778896 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Insula Coin Profile

Insula (CRYPTO:ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 972,160 coins. The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insula Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insula and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.