Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFCZF shares. Barclays began coverage on Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:IFCZF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.04. 111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.90. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $93.19 and a twelve month high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

