Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Stake Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,112 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.84% of Integra Resources worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ITRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.25 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integra Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

ITRG opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

