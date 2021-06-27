International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.12

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.15. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 164,448 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12. The stock has a market cap of $67.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of -0.34.

International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. International Isotopes had a return on equity of 123.26% and a net margin of 22.43%.

International Isotopes, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Radiological Services.

