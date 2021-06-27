Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.1% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $349.46. 28,682,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,117,473. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $237.35 and a fifty-two week high of $351.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

