Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Position Reduced by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,741,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,006 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 32.59% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $203,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQAL. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 140,309 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 129.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 130,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 73,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 154.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 49,070 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,982,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,499,000.

NYSEARCA EQAL opened at $45.97 on Friday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.27.

