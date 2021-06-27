Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

CSR opened at $79.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,657.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.42.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.